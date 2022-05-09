New K9 RePAWting For Duty in the Town of Kent, NY

What a great duo. We might be a little biased, but any story involving animals always stands out to us. I recently noticed on the Town of Kent Facebook page that they were very excited and mentioned the new partnership of Officer Piekarski and his new partner K9 Saber.

According to the post, K9 Saber has been a member of the Town of Kent police since October and has completed a ton of new training.

What kind of training has K9 Saber completed?

Let's start off by saying that this K9 has completed over 800 hours of training at the City of Yonkers Police Department, wow. It's safe to say K9 Saber is a force to be reckoned with around here.

What other special training does K9 Saber have?

K9 Saber has a pretty impressive resume. The K9 is dually certified as a Patrol K9 and not only that but also in narcotics detection. Again, all really impressive training and commitment to the job.

A big thank you and more congratulations:

Officer Piekarski and K9 Saber recently had their graduation from K9 school and we're sure the police department is very excited about all of this. Of course, thank you to both of them for their dedication, service, and keeping everyone safe. If you see them around town, give them a big smile.

