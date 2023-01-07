All right, so I know I've said this a few times before but my hometown is located right here in the Hudson Valley. A little town called New Windsor. I've lived there my entire life and I'd say my hometown is like most hometowns. You go to specific places, develop specific routines and it all just becomes a part of your everyday life.

One of my favorite things to do is grab myself a good meal when I have the opportunity. So with that said, here's a list of my favorite places to grab a delicious breakfast in my hometown.

1. The Alexis Diner

Starting off my list is the Alexis Diner. This place is great not only because the food is amazing but also because it became a popular spot for me and many friends over the years after long nights out. Coming back from a late concert at The Chance in Poughkeepsie, everyone's hungry, perfect; there's Alexis Diner. A cheese omelet with toast, home fries and a side of bacon and sausage after midnight; yes please, order up.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. The Coach Diner

Next up on my list is The Coach Diner. This place makes my list for a few reasons. first and foremost, it's a family favorite. On the occasion that my family and I decide to eat out but don't actually feel like going anywhere, we make a call to the coach. Over the years we've been there enough times that they practically know all my family's orders by heart. We just give the address and it's like...

Oo yeah, McGuire. Want the usual? Yup, you know it.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Ikaros Diner

It would be impossible for me not to include Ikaros Diner on this list. Out of all diners I've ever been to, this one has to be my favorite. I remember as a kid this building it's located in used to be an old Johnny Rocket's, however, it went out of business and the building just sat there for what seemed like an eternity. Ikaros Diner opened there probably close to 10 years ago now which is honestly crazy, cause I still feel like the place only opened recently. In any case, any time I go to Ikaros I get one of two things...

1. a delicious omelet with toast, home fries and side of bacon and sausage or...

2. The incomparable "Sunny Side Burger". I'd go as far as to say that burger is best burger I've ever had. Why is it called the "Sunny Side"? Simple, the burger comes a perfectly cooked fried egg on top. Add bacon and whatever other burger toppings you prefer and you've got the perfect burger.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Check Out: Super Effective Hangover Cures

4. Miracle Bagel

Last but most definitely not least is Miracle Bagel. I absolutely love this place. It's located in the same plaza as where the old K-Mart used to be. It's family owned and every time I go in there, the line is practically out the door, especially around the holidays. Everyone who works there is extremely kind and friendly and the food is delicious. Breakfast or lunch doesn't matter, they've got something for everyone. This place however is special and I say this because this is where I go to when I NEED a BEC (Bacon Egg and Cheese).

Get our free mobile app

I wrote an article the other day about "hangover cures", well this is the place I mentioned in the piece. This is my number one go-to place after long nights and the sun has risen. Also, considering I'm usually done with work in the early afternoon, it's also a perfect place to go for lunch before I get home.

That brings my list to an end. If you couldn't tell, I love breakfast and burgers but there's plenty more that all of these places have to offer. Feel free to take my word for it or if not, go there and check it out for yourselves.

Own Your Own Diner in Sullivan County The Wurtsboro Diner and Pizzeria is for sale! Will you be the next owner?

Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York These are the Top 10 Breakfast spots in Middletown, New York according to Yelp reviews. Which of these places have you enjoyed?