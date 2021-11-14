Top Breathtaking Hudson Valley Locations to Capture the Best Fall Foliage

The Hudson Valley never disappoints with its breathing views. From the spring blossoms, to summer waterfalls and lastly, fall foliage, I get excited to capture these moments.

There truly is nowhere in the world similar to the Hudson Valley. We may be used to it or overlook it, but there is beauty that lies within each county.

What is your favorite season to capture pictures? I love summer and find myself taking pictures of the blue skies, chirping birds, sunny days and green fields. For the most part, Hudson Valley natives enjoy Fall the most.

From the colorful trees, to multicolor leaves and candid winery shots, the Hudson Valley has a lot to offer during this time as well.

Whether you like to take pictures of the scenery or to be in front of the camera, these spots are perfect for both.

Here are the top Hudson Valley locations that won't disappoint on the best fall foliage.

High Falls Conservation Area, Philmont

There is an extensive amount of history on site but most importantly, the views stand out. There are trails to explore and history to learn about. Are selfie sticks still a thing? I would bring it on this adventure here.

Hudson Highlands State Park, Cold Spring

This are a has a really neat history all throughout the town. Also known as Breakneck Ridge, it has one of the prettiest sunsets I have experienced here in the Hudson Valley. There is something so enchanting to be on top of this spot with an incredible view of our area. Don't forget to take a few deep breaths and soak this all in after your photoshoot.

Storm King Art Center, New Windsor

This has to be one of my favorite spots during the Summer. I love learning about each piece of art while being outside and adventuring on site. The bike rides are a fun way to see different parts of this 500 acre site. From the hills to meadows and more, I would camp out here for a few nights.

Did you capture any cool fall foliage this year? Be sure to share with us below.

