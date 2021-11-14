Let's face it, the 2020 holiday season was probably the strangest that most of us have experienced in our lifetime, right? Most of our holiday shopping was done online, we spent Thanksgiving dinner with a laptop on the table zooming with family and friends, life was weird.

We did, though, appreciate some of the fun things that came along with being stuck at home. One of those things that seems to top the list for many of us, home beer delivery!

Our pals at Newburgh Brewing Company helped us get through that strange holiday season last year with plenty of beer options to enjoy at home, and they also introduced a fun ornament to liven up our Christmas trees. Last year the ornaments sold so quickly that they decided to get things rolling a bit earlier this year.

The 2021 design features Newburgh Brewing Company's infamous MegaBoss Robot along with the Newburgh Brewing Company logo as part of the new color 2 sided ornament for this year.

They even have a sweet special going on right now where if you add the ornament to your order of a 4 pack or case of the MegaBoss IPA, you'll get a discount for bundling - awesome! You can place your order here, and you can always pick one up from the taproom during your next visit, too.

Brewing beer and creating ornaments isn't all that Newburgh Brewing Company has been up to lately. They just recently, along with their down the street neighbors Billy Joe's Ribworks, kicked off their campaign to benefit The Newburgh Armory's annual coat drive. The deal is, now through Sunday December 12th, whenever the taproom at Newburgh Brewing is open, if you bring a coat to donate to the drive, they'll buy you a beer (limit of 1 per customer).

You can get some additional details here:

Big things are happening in Newburgh this holiday season!

Vintage Ornaments and other Christmas Things