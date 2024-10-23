Top Activities You Can Experience Only in Upstate NY This Fall

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Many people liven up the moment they feel that first whiff of fall in the air. If you too live for the crisp weather and oversized sweaters, here are a few activities you can experience only in Upstate NY this fall.

Allegheny State Park

If you are an outdoorsy person, a visit to the Allegheny State Park is a must this fall. Located just north of the Allegheny National Forest, the Allegheny State Park is the perfect place for camping, hiking, and boating. The park provides beautiful scenery that looks most impressive in fall colors, although the weather might not allow you to use its sandy beach for swimming – that leaves fishing and kayaking on the table.

The Allegheny State Park is adorned with two lakes, campgrounds, and the aforementioned beach, so you can bring your favorite snack—along with your favorite person, of course—and visit this beautiful upstate NY spot.

Online Casino Games

If the thought of the great outdoors doesn’t appeal to you, it’s possible to have just as much fun indoors by playing casino games. New York launched its first nine licensed operators in 2022, so New Yorkers can legally enjoy engaging casino games.

All prospective players should keep in mind that there are many differences between operators. While some have numerous payment methods and lucrative bonuses, others are more modest with their offer. Hence, if you want to play by using CashApp, for example, make sure you find the best Cash App casinos available in your area. As Sergio Zammit states, these casinos come with advanced security, low fees, and Bitcoin acceptance. Luckily, you’ll stay safe no matter your choice, as all licensed casinos are trustworthy.

Apple Dave’s Orchard

Is there a fall activity that’s more iconic than apple picking? Formerly known as the Applewood Orchard, Apple Dave’s Orchard is the perfect place for combining leaf peeping with apple picking. As the entire country starts to prepare for Halloween in October–one of the biggest holidays on which Americans spend up to $12.2 billion for costumes and decorations—Apple Dave’s lets you pick up a pumpkin and enjoy a wagon ride with your kids.

The best part of all? You can enjoy this sweet deal for free! There are no admissions, parking, or entertainment fees – there’s only an abundance of activities like face painting, live music, and mouth-watering treats waiting for you!

The Great Jack O’lantern Blaze

If Halloween is your favorite holiday and you find yourself in upstate NY this fall, you can’t miss The Great Jack O’lantern Blaze – one of the most anticipated events in the historic Hudson River Town. You’ll find more than 7,000 individually carved pumpkins lining the walkways and making creative displays, including dinosaurs and witches.

The thousands of glowing Jack O’lanterns aren’t the only thing that will have you in awe – there’s also a Pumpkin Planetarium and circus train featuring flying pumpkin ghosts for you to enjoy. Whether you want to take your kids to this event or visit it by yourself, make sure you buy your tickets in due time as the event is sold out every night.

Festival of Witches

The Festival of Witches is a three-day event that’s guaranteed to appeal to the fans of the supernatural. Held in October, this much-anticipated event in Sleepy Hollow features ghost hunting, belly dancing, and endless tales of witches.

The Psychic Fair, The Sleepy Hollow Witch’s Halloween Ball, and workshops galore are only some of the activities that await all individuals who visit the Festival of Witches. While there, you can also get a psychic reading or take a class held by leaders in the spiritual and paranormal community for an all-encompassing experience.

