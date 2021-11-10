Tonight Show Sax Player/Roots Band Member Playing Marlboro This Weekend

If you've been looking for that perfect 'first live music experience' in 18+ months opportunity, we might just have it for you. So many of us have been missing concerts and live music since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, so why not check out something local in a great venue with an incredibly talented artist.

You may recognize him from 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' as a member of 'The Legendary Roots Crew' - always donning his signature hat, he being Ian Hendrickson-Smith. He is an incredibly talented saxophonist and flutist who has worked with so many talented artists over the years (check out the full list here).

On Saturday November 13th at 7pm on the Main Stage at The Falcon in Marlboro, The Ian Hendrickson-Smith Quintet will be playing what has been described as a funky soul jazz party.

The cool thing about the venue, The Falcon, is that there are no tickets, no cover charge, just donations welcomed in support of live music. You can make reservations on their website here.

They do have a requirement for all guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test (within 72 hours) to attend any of their shows.

The Falcon has a pretty incredible history, led by it's founder, Tony Falco, who just passed away less than a month ago. Tony purchased the building and property in the mid '90's and created what is now a one of a kind music venue here in the Hudson Valley. You can learn more about Tony Falco's life and the story of how The Falcon grew to what it is today, by clicking here.

As mentioned earlier, Ian Hendrickson-Smith is a member of The Roots, who are Jimmy Fallon's house band for The Tonight Show. With Hendrickson-Smith performing in the area this weekend, we're wondering if Hudson Valley native Jimmy Fallon will return to his HV roots and check out the show....

