Toll Increase Confirmed for NYC Bridges and Tunnels

Do you commute daily to New York City? It's about to cost you more.

The MTA is in millions of debt, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, the MTA was considering raising train fares to help overcome the deficit. Ultimately, it was decided train fares would not rise, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. However, this is not the case for New York City bridges and tunnels According to the New York Post, a toll hike will take effect in April for seven New York City Bridges and two tunnels.

According to the New York Post, tolls are set to increase on April 1. Tolls will increase on an average of 7%. For the Bronx-Whitestone, Triboro, Throgs Neg, Verrazzano Bridges, the toll will increase from $6.12 to $6.55 for E-ZPass users. For non-E-ZPass users, tolls will increase from $9.50 to $10.17. The same increases will happen for the Brooklyn-Battery and Queens-Midtown tunnels.

The Upper Manhattan Henry Hudson Bridge will have a toll increase of 20 cents for E-ZPass users and a 50 cent increase for non-E-ZPass users, according to the New York Post. The Cross Bay and Marine Parkway bridges will have a toll hike from $2.29 to $2.245 for E-ZPass users and raises from $4.75 to $5.09 for non-E-ZPass users.

Queens residents will still have a discount for the Cross Bay and Marine Parkway bridges, according to the New York Post. Staten Island residents will also have a discount for the Verrazzano Bridge. There will also be an increased rate for E-ZPass drivers on all of the bridges and tunnels listed for those who do not have the E-ZPass device affixed properly. This rate will be in between the regular and E-ZPass rate.

According to the New York Post, the MTA increases fares every two years since 2010.