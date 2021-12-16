4 Tips to Help Deal With Squirrels During Hudson Valley Winters

So there are these furry animals that might drive you crazy during the summer. Do they eat all of the food out of your bird feeders? Do they make large nests in your trees and then leave chewed-up acorn or black walnut exteriors all over the yard?

Do you have a bit of a love-hate relationship with these little furry things?

Here are a few things that you can do to help out the squirrels during the winter...but in the spring, all bets are off:

Just like birds, squirrels need access to water all year long. If possible, a heated water bath, one that you might use for birds, will be much appreciated by the squirrels all winter long.

Stock your bird feeders with the squirrels in mind. They love things like sunflower seeds, chopped apples, nuts, even chopped carrots.

You might even want to set up multiple "feeding stations" as sometimes the squirrels get territorial, and then you might be witness to a very interesting squirrel fight. If you have ever heard one of those, you will remember those sounds for the rest of your life.

Squirrels can usually make a home or a 'den' on their own, but if you have trees that are laying on your property, you might want to save a chunk or two of the stumps, which the squirrels can use to make into their winter homes. Nesting boxes are also available at local home improvement stores.

Do you help out your birds and squirrels throughout the winter, or do you think animals do not need any of your help?

Can Squirrels Predict Winter? Folklore or forecast? You be the judge.

