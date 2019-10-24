Tiffany Released A Limited $112K Advent Calendar

Have yourself a very, very Tiffany Christmas.

Christmas is longer no be colored in the classic red and green, rather, with Tiffany Blue now. CNN reports that Tiffany & Co. has created an extremely limited advent calendar called "A Very, Very Tiffany Christmas". The price tag? $112,000. The catch? Only four are being created.

Tiffany & Co.

According to CNN, this is a 355-pound delivery. It will then be assembled with "White Glove Service" to stand at over four feet tall and over 2 feet wide. There are 24 boxes, for each day leading up to Christmas on December 25. The packaging is designed to resemble the Fifth Avenue flagship store, according to Tiffany & Co.

Inside the advent calendar, you'll find things like bracelets, earrings, and pendants all in various metals and most with diamonds. There are also items from the Everyday Objects line like a key ring, marker, harmonica. There's even Tiffany & Co. perfume in the advent calendar.

If you want to be one of the lucky four people that drop $112,000 on this advent calendar, contact the gift concierge at veryverytiffany@tiffany.com.

