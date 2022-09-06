Update: 7 a.m. The Thruway has been completely reopened

A fatal wrong-way crash completely shut down all lanes on the New York State Thruway on Tuesday.

Police say they are investigating a crash on I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo in Orange County that killed the drivers of two vehicles. As a result, all southbound lanes have been completely blocked to traffic and commuters are being diverted around the area.

State Police say the incident occurred around 1am on Tuesday morning when a passenger vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane on the New York State Thruway between exits 16 and 15A in Harriman and Sloatsburg.

YouTube/rocklandvideo YouTube/rocklandvideo loading...

The vehicle traveling in the wrong lane crashed into another car head-on, killing both drivers. There were no passengers in either automobile. Images provided by Rockland Video show two mangled vehicles completely destroyed by the impact. First responders were seen surveying the damage as they investigate the cause of the crash.

On Tuesday morning, southbound traffic was still being diverted at Exit 16 to allow police time to reconstruct the accident. Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Amy Salerno, reports major delays on Route 17 and Route 6 because of the detour.

YouTube/rocklandvideo YouTube/rocklandvideo loading...

After several weeks of dry weather heavy rains have settled into the Hudson Valley area. It's unclear if visibility or any other factors lead to the deadly crash. Police have not said whether they believe alcohol or drugs are being blamed for the wrong-way collision.

As of the publishing of this article, traffic was still completely closed on the southbound side of I-87. We'll keep you updated throughout the morning with any new developments. You can listen to live traffic reports through our mobile app and also receive traffic updates as they happen.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.