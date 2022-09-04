Who Knew? This Is Happens When You Shoot an Osprey in New York

Have you seen ospreys, either in flight or nesting? They are beautiful birds, and pretty loyal. They will stay in the spot that they have claimed, nest their eggs, and live a pretty content life.

Across New York State, ospreys are allowed certain protections, there are other birds that also get those protections. What does that mean? What happens should you violate their 'bird rights?'

What does it mean when a bird is protected in New York State?

The population of ospreys has been watched by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation since the 1940s (according to their website). At one point, the Ospreys were actually considered to be a threatened species in New York State, but because of programs, they were downgraded to a "Species of Special Concern" in 1999. Where are the best places in the Hudson Valley to go bird-watching?

But what does that mean to you and me? Can you feed them? Can you hunt them? Can you buy them for a pet?

Essentially, it means that if you cause harm, knowingly or unknowingly, you can face both state and federal penalties. Recently, there was a case in Suffolk County, NY where a person, shot and killed an Osprey outside their home. That person is now facing charges (federal and state) including the Illegal take of protected wildlife, as well as additional charges.

