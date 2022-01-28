Are These the 5 Best Places to Bird Watch in the Hudson Valley?

Do you love to bird watch? How about bird watching in winter? Oh, heck, how about all year long? Where are the places that you love to go and see birds? Grab your binoculars, your journal, and your book, maybe we will see you at one of the following places?

Are these the best places to watch birds in the Hudson Valley?

Will you find birds at Shawangunk Grasslands National Wildlife Refuge in Ulster County?

Photo by Genessa Panainte on Unsplash

The Shawangunk Grasslands National Wildlife Refuge is actually an old airport that was turned over to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service in the latter part of the 1990's. If you enjoy watching birds, then airports are actually a great place, because of the open spaces, allowing birds longer, straight paths. Do you have photos of birds you have seen here?

Have you visited Kingston Point Beach and Park in Ulster County, NY?

The beach vibe, mixing with the park-like setting provides birds two things that they love the most, water and trees. You should be able to see birds, weather permitting, all year long. Yes, show us those pictures!

Photo by Clever Visuals on Unsplash

Have you managed to make it to the Overlook Mountain Wild Forest in the Town of Woodstock, Ulster County?

Photo by Amy Reed on Unsplash

This is a great, and I can't say little, place because it is almost 600-acres of prime outdoor space. Hiking, biking, snowshoeing, and of course birding! Just want to mention that some parts of the property allow hunting, you will want to make sure you are seen as well as, being able to see the birds you want to check out. It might not be the place you go every week, but you will enjoy it when you head up there.

If you live in the Hudson Valley, Mohonk Preserve, next to New Paltz, NY is great for bird watching.

Photo by REGINE THOLEN on Unsplash

The Mohonk Preserve near New Paltz is another fabulous place to see all different birds. This is a place where (at nearly 6,000 acres) you will want to pack a lunch and stay all day. Make sure to bring the camera, this will be a great day.

Lastly, something off the beaten path, "Farm Trail" Route 9G at 4088 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY.

Photo by Erik Karits on Unsplash

This last place really isn't on too many people's radar for bird watching. There is one main trail where you will encounter walkers/hikers, along with bicyclists, and families, but you will also see a few 'not listed' spots on the trail, which are perfect to pause and search out your feathered friends.

Where is your favorite place to look for birds in the Hudson Valley?

