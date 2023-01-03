Police Help Hawk That Crashed Into Window in Lower Hudson Valley [PICS]

You'd be quite surprised to know how many birds perish every year after flying into windows.

According to Portland Audubon, window strikes are among the top three human-related causes of bird deaths, along with cats and habitat destruction. A 2014 study by the Smithsonian estimated that these collisions likely kill between 365 million and 1 billion birds annually in the United States.

Hawk Hits Window in Westchester County

A hawk is lucky to be okay after accidentally crashing into a window.

The Town of Greenburgh Police Department said on their Facebook page that the hawk went through a window Monday. Luckily, police say the hawk was not injured and was able to fly away after being helped outside by officers.

A short video shows an officer approaching the hawk, who appears to be a bit shaken up after the collision. Once the hawk realizes they're not alone, you can see it quickly perk up and spread its wings. Town of Greenburgh Police even posed for a picture with the hawk.



Horse Rescued From Pool

You don't expect to wake up one morning and look outside to find a horse stuck in your backyard pool.

That was exactly what happened though, as rescuers were called to a home one morning in March after reports of a horse who accidentally got herself trapped in the pool. It was a team effort between agencies to free the 3-year-old horse, however, they were luckily able to lead the horse safely up through the shallow end of the pool to freedom.

The New York Post says the horse got stuck in the backyard pool at her owners' house and was entangled in the pool cover. Suffolk County Police said on their Facebook page, that Fifth Precinct police officers, Emergency Service Section officers, and members of the Bohemia Fire Department assisted in rescuing the horse. The horse was not injured.

Once the horse was rescued, officials even posed for a picture:

