Has Anyone Else Noticed This Smiley Face on Random Hudson Valley Tree?

You never know what you'll see while driving around the Hudson Valley.

It amazes me that almost every time I drive around the Hudson Valley I come across something that I've never noticed before. I've shared a bunch of different experiences over the years, like when I couldn't remember what was once at this location in Poughkeepsie, or when I randomly remember that a TV show filmed at this Fishkill location. Well, it happened again to me last weekend and I'm wondering if anyone else has noticed this random smiley face.

Have You Seen This Random Smiley Face in Wappingers Falls?

Not sure if anyone else has noticed it yet but the smiley face pictured above is located on the side of All Angels Hill Road in Wappingers Falls, New York. It's between Pye Lane and Brown Road, across from Tor Road and Albert Drive. I've driven the road a million times and never once did I notice it before, so I'm wondering if anyone knows if it's a new addition, or has it been there for a long time and I just missed it?

Why is There a Smiley Face on This Hudson Valley Tree?

After taking noticing it and stopping to take a picture of it, I wondered if there is a reason behind it. I looked around to see if there were any houses nearby to see if anyone had Do you know why it's there? Does the smiley face have a special meaning for someone? Do you know who put it there? Does anyone know how long it's been there? So many questions...LOL! I'd love to find out who put it there because I'd like to thank them for the smile!

