HEY IKEA! We Need You in the Hudson Valley, 3 Perfect Locations

We found three perfect locations on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls and Fishkill, New York for an IKEA.

If you've lived in the Hudson Valley for a while, you already know that every few months rumors start to float around about certain stores or restaurants coming to the area. We've heard them a thousand times, on the restaurant side...COMING SOON: Chick-fil-a, and White Castle! On the grocery store side, COMING SOON: Trader Joe's, Wegman's, and Whole Foods.

Each place mentioned would be a welcome addition to the Hudson Valley but there's one store that I think we should all try and push to come to the area. I've even done a little research as to where they would fit perfectly.

IKEA Come to the Hudson Valley!

IKEA is the one store that I think would do BIG business if they would open a store in the Hudson Valley. I know that I've taken that long drive to New Jersey many times to buy furniture because it's the one furniture store that I can afford...LOL! When I got divorced a few years ago, I moved out with nothing, so as my rebuild started I went to IKEA and bought some new furniture.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

IKEA in New Jersey

The IKEA is located at 100 Ikea Drive in Paramus, NJ, and is the only store I've been to. Not only does it have a HUGE store to walk around in (make sure you follow the arrows...LOL) they also have some good food. My son says their meatballs are some of the best he's ever had...LOL! The store is gigantic and features most of its furniture put together so you can see what it will look like if you follow the assembly directions.

Put Your Own Furniture Together

The main reason IKEA's stuff is cheaper than other stores is that it's the type of furniture that you have to put together yourself. If you don't have patience and hate building things, IKEA is not for you, but if you are like me and are pretty handy with an Allen wrench and a screwdriver, IKEA is the best!

IKEA on Route 9 in Fishkill, New York

I've found three locations, all on Route 9 in Dutchess County, that I think would be close to a perfect fit if IKEA chooses to come to the Hudson Valley. Location number 1.....

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This location was once home to many stores and is located right next to the Fishkill Home Depot on Route 9. Plenty of space and parking, right off of 84 makes it my number one spot for an IKEA.

Ikea Location #2 in Wappingers Falls, New York

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

IKEA would be a nice fit in the Alpine Commons Plaza in Wappingers Falls. Most of the stores have closed in the last few years and if they were to demolish the former home of AC Moore and Topps I think they could fit a nice size IKEA right next to BJ's Wholesale Club.

Ikea Location #3 in Fishkill, New York

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

IKEA could fill the currently vacant location on Route 9 in Fishkill, where Plant Depot once stood. This location is the only location that might be too small for an IKEA but I do think it could work. Maybe...LOL!

Is an IKEA something you think would work in the Hudson Valley? Is there a location you'd like to see it go to? Let us know through the Wolf country app.

