Fight Crime with Batman in New York City in Immersive Exhibition

Live, immersive exhibits have been all the rage recently. Take the Van Gogh Exhibit in the Capital Region, for instance. Stuff like this feels like you are walking into the artwork. But what if you could walk right into an action movie/comic book?

When I saw this, I started geeking out! You can solve crimes alongside the Caped Crusader, Batman, and it's only about an hour and a half drive from the Mid-Hudson Valley!

Spyscape is hosting NYC's Immersive Batman Experience! Enter Leviathan's spectacular NYC HQ and join forces with the Dark Knight and other DCU characters to solve a new crime in Gotham City. Spyscape is a contemporary experiential museum that aims to inspire people to discover their own superpowers through spy and superhero narratives and experiences.

Before attending, you'll have to prepare your smartphone. Essentially, your smartphone will be like your trusty utility belt. Download the BATMAN x SPYSCAPE app on your Apple or Android device. The exhibition is recommended for teens and adults due to its themes, and for its heavy smartphone use. You can go solo, or bring family and friends along with you!

While you're there, you will be Barbara Gordon aka Oracle's eyes and ears. You'll get to interact with other iconic DC characters such as Black Canary and more. You'll get to test your hacking skills as you gather evidence, along with having to answer riddles to advance.

I've been a huge Batman fan for years. Even while the MCU has dominated box offices in recent years, I have always been partial to DC. One of my favorite movies ever is The Dark Knight, and I was raised on Batman: The Animated Series. For nerds like me who have dreamt for years of being a superhero alongside members of the Justice League, this experience will be one of our closest opportunities.

NYC's Immersive Batman Experience is located at 929 8th Avenue, New York, New York, 10019, USA. The exhibit is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11:00 AM to 7 PM, and Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

