Thousands Reportedly Without Power after Tuesdays Storm

Another round of severe storms blew through the Hudson Valley late Tuesday afternoon.

Early Tuesday morning, July 6th, the National Weather Serviced in Albany warned about the possibility of severe weather touching down in the mid-Hudson region. With the extreme heat, and temperatures going up to the mid 90s, severe thunderstorms were expected to accompany the heat.

The Slight Risk quickly turned to a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the Hudson Valley until 8 pm.

Shortly after 6 pm reports started to flood in regarding damage left by yet another strong storm.

Dutchess County Government took to social media and reported "many downed trees and wires." The statement continued and explained:

Central Hudson reports 15,000+ without power (7,000 in Hyde Park) NYSEG reports 6,500 out. Both utilities are upstaffed and working to restore power. Avoid downed wires as they may be live.

Orange and Rockland Utilities reported over 2,000 outages as of 6 pm on Tuesday. Crews from both Central Hudson and Orange and Rockland were out and about working to get power restored in the region.

The National Weather Service in Albany is following the severe weather and possible damage. If there's damage in your neighborhood, reach out to the NWS on social media.

Tuesday's storm comes while parts of the Hudson Valley are still cleaning up from last weeks storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed that microburst touched down in the Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County. The microburst left behind a trail of damages including large trees down throughout the Village of Wappingers and in the area near Bowdoin park.

