Latest Chick-Fil-A Rumor Says Restaurant Coming to Busy Rt 9 Spot

Chick-Fil-A is finally coming to the Hudson Valley! Or maybe not... we really can't be sure anymore.

The insanely popular chicken restaurant has been the subject of so many rumors and conspiracy theories that we just can't keep track anymore. But this latest rumor just sounds so good that we had to investigate it further.

It turns out that a worker at a local gas station let it slip that Chick-Fil-A was going to be opening their first Hudson Valley restaurant on Route 9 near Marist College. Just like so many other Chick-Fil-A rumors, this one is just hearsay -- but it kind of makes sense.

We were tipped off by a reader who claims he was at a gas station near Marist College and struck up a conversation with one of the workers. According to him, the worker volunteered the information that Chick-Fil-A was in negotiations to open up their first Hudson Valley restaurant right across from the college but he "wasn't supposed to tell anyone about it."

It's unclear what location this worker was referring to, but there are a few spots in the Home Depot plaza that could accommodate a Chick-Fil-A. What makes more sense would be placing the location at the new Hudson Heritage project that has been under construction at the former site of the Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center.

charterrealty.com

The project says it "will provide 350,000 square feet of commercial space as well as 750 residential units." A state-of-the-art Shoprite and a hotel are also being incorporated into the site plan.

While it does make sense that Chick-Fil-A would find this the perfect location to open up a brand new restaurant, we could not find any confirmation of this rumor at all. Chick-Fil-A has several new restaurants opening this month, but none of them are anywhere near the Hudson Valley.

No one we spoke to could confirm the existence of a plan to bring Chick-Fil-A to the Poughkeepsie location, so for now it's still listed as a "rumor." However, if you take a look a the plan for the Hudson Heritage site below, you can't help but think it would make perfect sense to open the celebrated chicken restaurant right in the middle of this new project.