These Things Are Risky to Buy Used and Not Because of COVID

Some shoppers have started to avoid buying used goods but no one seemed to mind before the coronavirus and it was just as risky.

Do you have weird feelings about using or buying second hand items since the COVID pandemic? If so, you might not be alone. People have mixed feelings about buying used items like furniture and clothes.

Sometimes you just can't afford buying the latest and greatest model. When you can't scrape the funds together for something new you have no choice but to grab something used or maybe even refurbished.

Is it safe to buy things from second hand shops and local online listings during a global pandemic? Just before this time last year I used to love going to local flea markets, yard sales and even antique shops. Any fan of Pawn Stars or American Pickers appreciates a good treasure hunt.

As fun as it is to save money on cool items there is always some risk involved when you're buying used items. Oddly enough there are several health concerns that come with buying used items and they all existed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WebMD, there are several issues you could see with buying used goods. Here a just a few reasons you should stay away from used clothes and furniture that have nothing to do with COVID.

1. Things like older kids toys and car seats could look okay but may have been recalled for hazards.

2. Clothes and linens could be carrying fleas and bed bugs as well as larvae. You should always heat them on high before putting them in the wash.

3. The previous owner of the items could have owned pets that you are allergic to.

4. Bed bugs can easily hide in used mattresses and couches. The money you save on mattress will more than likely be spent on an exterminator if you aren't careful.

5. Tires are another poor choice to buy used. You don't know where they have been and how well the previous owner took care of them You could be gambling with your life to save a couple dollars.