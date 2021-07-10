These Two Words Define the Town of LaGrange, New York

Google Maps

If you were to look up the definition of the Dutchess County town of LaGrange, New York, these two words would have to be part of it.

Every week on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show, we start the week off by spinning the "Wheel o' Towns". Our wheel has twenty different spaces on it, each space labeled with a town name from the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

After an enthusiastic spin this morning, the wheel landed on the town of LaGrange. If you don't know LaGrange is located in Dutchess county and from what we've learned so far, offers up some amazing foods and a not so well known fact.

If we were asked to define LaGrange, the first word in the definition needs to be FOOD! More specifically Greek food.

Best Gyro Anywhere

If you are a fan of Greek food and have never tried Athena Gyro you have no idea what your missing. I personally try to get food at this great restaurant at least once a month. Their gyros are amazing, the tzatziki sauce should be award wining and the desserts!! OMG!! (try the Baklava!) Athena Gyro is located on Route 55 in LaGrange.

The second word in our definition has to be ROUNDABOUTS!

Roundabouts

If you travel on Route 55 in LaGrange, you already know that there are a few roundabouts, but did you know that LaGrange has the most consecutive roundabouts on a stretch of road in New York. I'm not really sure that is fact but there are three of them in less than a mile, so it has to be some kind of record...LOL!

Some of the other things you might want to try if you ever find yourself in LaGrange include more food! The Daily Planet Diner is one of the Hudson Valleys best diners and if you like ice cream, Zoe's Ice Cream Barn is a must stop on a hot summer day.

