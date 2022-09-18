Top 5 Things New Yorkers Need to Know to Get Into Canada
Thinking about getting in the car and heading north to the border? Maybe even crossing into Canada, as you try to regain your travel wings, post-COVID? Can you get into Canada? The borders were closed for some time to tourist traffic, have they re-opened?
Before you start working on saying 'Eh,' at the end of every sentence and start craving Tim Hortons and poutine, what do you need to know before you can cross the border and into Canada?
Can New Yorkers Cross into Canada now?
Yes, if you are vaccinated against COVID-19, you can cross into our neighbors to the north. You will need proof of vaccination, but that's not the only thing. According to the Canadian Government website, there's something you will actually need to start three days before you actually want to cross the border.
What do you need to do before you even want to make the trip to Canada?
If you want to go to Canada, here is what you will need:
- Proof of COVID Vaccination
- Proper ID, like Enhanced NYS Drivers License, US Passport or US Passport Card
- 3 Days before your trip, you need to use ArriveCAN. You can use the app or the website. You will need to answer a few questions, and then upload a copy of your vaccination info. When you upload the info, you will get a receipt, you will need that receipt as well.
- You'll also need to be prepared to be pulled out of line when waiting at the border, for pre-arrival testing.
- If you are a US Citizen, you will not have to worry about a Visa.
Where is the first place you want to go when you get into Canada? Niagara Falls? One of the Government run liquor stores? Maybe one of the wineries? Enjoy your trip.
