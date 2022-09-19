See The Legend of Sleepy Hollow Come to Life This Fall

Have you heard of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow? In middle school, I remember learning about this tale and being taken back by it.

Some would argue that the story behind The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is fictional while others say that it's based on true events.

Is The Legend of Sleepy Hollow a true story?

Based on the New York Historical Society, Washington Irving could have been inspired from "an actual Hessian soldier who was decapitated by a cannonball during the Battle of White Plains". This would have taken place in 1776.

Since Irving's story takes place in the Village of Sleepy Hollow in New York, this story feels more real to those who read it.

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is now a musical in the Hudson Valley.

According to Sleepy Hollow Spellbound's social media accounts, this popular story can be seen on stage in the Hudson Valley.

The Premiere of the new musical "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" took place at the Whipple-Feeley Chapel.

"Hearts of the Hollow" was a creation that came to play on stage of Washington Irving's classic masterpiece, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. There are characters that may seem familiar to guests such as Ichabod Crane and Katrina Van Tassel.

Patricia White wrote and produced this play. This took many years to finally come together.

How can interested guests attend this musical in the Hudson Valley?

Weekends from September 9, 2022 until October 30, 2022, guests can be a part of this musical. The location is The Whipple Feely Chapel in Carmel, NY.

From now until Halloween night, guests have the opportunity to channel their spooky side for an exciting night out. Those who truly enjoy this story and musical can also visit Sleepy Hollow which is a short distance from the musical's location.

Tickets are available for purchase.

Have you ever visited Sleepy Hollow, NY before?

My sister planned a mini road trip for us to Sleepy Hollow, NY and I was amazed at all of the historic sites that we saw. From the historic cemetery, bridge and sites, I enjoyed learning about each story and person that played a part in history.

Do you get excited for the spooky season? What are your favorite activities for that season? Share with us below.

