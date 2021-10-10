Hudson Valley Welcomes Brand New Sports Complex

It's exciting when something new appears in the area. From restaurants, businesses and shops, there's always room for more growth in the ever growing, Hudson Valley.

When was the last time that you went somewhere brand new? I love exploring the most talked about trails, eateries and locally owned businesses. It's important for us more than ever, to show our support to Hudson Valley companies when we can. There's always something for the entire family and different friend groups throughout our area.

A new sports complex has made its way into the Hudson Valley. This venue is set to provide a space for community events and tournaments.

Blue Sky Sports Complex is located in Orange County, in Middletown.

This location has about 249 acres that provides guest with the ultimate experience. The pictures look absolutely stunning with all the of greenery, views and property space.

From planning an event, to a wedding and even a festival, this spot is ideal for all ages. Find out more info here.

Here are other sports complexes to visit in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Sports Complex, Warwick

From open soccer to parties and more, Hudson Sports Complex has a wide variety of options.

You can find out more about the venue and pricing here.

Hudson Valley Sports Dome, Milton

There are indoor and outdoor accommodations on site. Hudson Valley Sports dome also offers softball, field hockey and more.

To find out available options, be sure to click here.

Mid-Hudson Athletic Center, Poughkeepsie

On site, there is private lessons to leagues and tournaments and more that are available. Click here to find out how you can visit.

Where is the last sports complex that you went to? Share with us below.

