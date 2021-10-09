Big news Hudson Valley the most popular Halloween Parade is returning 2021, start planning your costume.

The news was released today and I was able to confirm it with Geraldine Kelly a spokes person for the New Paltz Rotary and Phoenix Kawamoto from the Town of New Paltz Office of Community Wellness. The New Paltz Halloween Parade will be returning this year with all the fun of the past and just a few minor changes and additions to accommodate for COVID restrictions.

In a note sent to me today Geraldine confirmed that the annual parade which had to be canceled last year will be happening in 2021 on Sunday October 31st. This year's Halloween celebrate in New Paltz will include a few adjustments from last year in order to keep trick or treater safe. Plus there have been a few new activities added leading up to and on the evening of Halloween.

Here's What's Planned

1 - Window Painting - Back again this year you will have to register by Friday Oct 8th. Click Here for details and registration. The actual painting will take place either Saturday October 23rd or Sunday October 24th depending on the weather.

2 - Grab N Go Trick or Treating - This will be back again this year. Small goodie bags will be handed out for free while supplies last. Social distancing and face mask/coverings are required at any of the stop. Grab n Go will happen from 3PM to 5PM at the places listed below.

Station Locations include :

1. New Paltz Youth Program @ 220 Main St.

2. One Epic Place @ 122 Main St.

3. Elting Library @ 93 Main St.

4. Farmer’s Market Lot @ Corner of Main & N. Chestnut

5. Reformed Church's Educational Building @ 92 Huguenot St.

3 - The Parade - Line up is at the New Paltz Middle School at 5:30 and step off is scheduled for 6PM. The route is once again down main street and then turns toward the Village Hall. No candy will be handed out there again this year the Rotary hope to bring it back again next year once we have gotten farther through the pandemic.

I want to thank Phoenix and Geraldine for both taking the time to gather all this information for me to share. As you can see from this video shot at the last New Paltz Halloween parade in 2019 this night in New Paltz is a popular event no matter what the weather.

The Night of 100 Pumpkins is still up in the air so we will keep you updated on that information as we get it.

