MTA Busts Area Man for Allegedly Racking Up Over 50K in Tolls

Looks like one man's luck has finally run out. Tolls are definitely a nuisance we wish we could do without, but one man took that dislike to an extreme. NBC says an undefeated driver ran up a whopping $50,000 in unpaid tolls over the past four years. The MTA has also been trying to reach him over the alleged infractions, but he didn't ever bother to answer. While he's not a hero by any means, you almost have to admire his blatant ballsiness.

NBC says most of the blown tolls occurred while on the RFK and Bronx Whitestone bridges. MTA officials finally caught up with their man Friday, though he wasn't in his Nissan Altima when they busted him, Unfortunately, it was his family who was in the vehicle instead. Those people were in for quite the unpleasant surprise.

This guy was sent over 400 notices and the last 398 of them said we’re adding the fees we’re suspending your registration you better not be driving over the bridges and he kept doing it.

Officials say that no matter how many times he was sent notices and threatened with additional fees, he just kept on ignoring them and running through more tolls. Now, he's been charged with driving with a suspended registration and will have to appear in court October 21. Officials say he never bothered to get an EZ Pass all this time.

Back in June, police pulled over the 55-year-old Brentwood, NY man late Tuesday morning after he failed to signal a turn. Upon further investigation, authorities found that the man had 99 suspensions on hs license. You may be asking yourself how does one have their license taken away that many times? A police spokeswoman says suspensions happen after the driver fails to pay fines or appear in court to answer charges. So an unpaid summon would lead to another suspension. Just one more, and he'll have reached triple digit suspensions.

And how about this Pennsylvania man? Due to multiple violations, his license has been suspended for the next 55 years. He won't be driving until the year 2076, if he's even still alive at that point?

