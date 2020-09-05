Do people need to be told this again? Apparently so. As businesses around the world have thought of their own creative ways to market hand sanitizer, amid such a shortage, some might be confused over what actually is hand sanitizer and what is not. Some might even look like regular drink or food items.

The Food and Drug Administration warns everyone again not to consumer hand sanitizer due to its potentially toxic effects. The FDA adds that "some hand sanitizers are being packaged in beer cans, children’s food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles". The FDA also says that some sanitizers might even contain food flavors. FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said:

I am increasingly concerned about hand sanitizer being packaged to appear to be consumable products, such as baby food or beverages.

Click Orlando says there have some cases of consumers purchasing hand sanitizer only to become confused over the packaging since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The FDA says that consuming sanitizer can lead to cardiac effects, effects on the central nervous system, hospitalizations and death.