Beach in Kingston is an Absolute Hidden Gem

If you're looking to avoid packed lakes and beaches this summer you might want to check out this gem right here in the Hudson Valley.

With many people looking to get out of the house and stay active, state run parks and beaches have become a popular weekend destination for both Hudson Valley residents and tourists trying to escape heavier populated areas. Some beaches appear to be getting more volume than others.

My wife and I have a tradition of heading to the beach on Canopus Lake at Fahnestock State Park. What usually is a nice and relaxing visit has become an absolute madhouse. Unfortunately, it may be time for us to spread our wings and flock to a new beach.

We may have found a new beach to hangout in Kingston that seems to be a hidden gem. The Kingston Point Beach is a beautiful spot that has easy parking and has been pretty light on attendance when we've been there.

The Kingston Point Beach is located at 102-144 Delaware Avenue in Kingston.

Credit: Google Maps

Do you know of any other local spots that Hudson Valley residents might not be taking full advantage of this summer?