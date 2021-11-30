A Thanksgiving fire is forcing a Husdon Valley family to close their restaurant. Five families are in "desperate need."

On Thanksgiving around 4:38 p.m., firefighters rushed to an apartment fire at 614 Broadway in Kingston.

As firefighters battled the blaze, officials noted it was a heavy fire that traveled throughout the structure, opening up multiple walls, according to Ulster County Fire/Rescue Incidents.

The fire was above the Pupuseria Mi Ranchito restaurant.

Arriving firefighters were informed that the fire was on the second floor and all of the occupants were out of the building. Personnel located the fire in a utility closet in apartment 2 on the second floor. Crews on the third floor conducting a primary search for occupants also encountered fire. Due to the discovery of fire on the third floor and the extension into the walls and floor, a third alarm was transmitted.

The fire was reported under control at around 5:24 p.m.

"Due to the quick response time and fast-acting firefighters, (the) damage was kept to a minimum. There were no injuries as a result of this incident," the City of Kingston Fire Department stated.

However, the fire will force the restaurant's owners to close the eatery for an unknown amount of time.

"The restaurant will be closed until further notice," owners wrote on Facebook while sharing the news.

The restaurant fire means five families are out of income, according to GoFundMe.

"We have 5 families that are no longer employed and are (in) need of funds during these holidays. Many of our produce and things were damaged due to the fire. Now we are all unemployed and in desperate need of our (community's) help," the GoFundMe states.

CLICK HERE to donate. As of this writing, $12,000 has been raised.

