Teens Charged in Dutchess County After Ghost Gun Recovered

You probably have heard more and more about ghost guns in the news over the past several years? A ghost gun, or homemade firearm, is a firearm that lacks a commercially-applied serial number, which makes the gun untraceable.

Four teens were recently busted after a traffic stop the night of June 23, after an ongoing investigation into "multiple shots fired incidents in the area", according to police.

Investigation

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said in a Facebook post that the teens were stopped near the area of Hooker Avenue and South Clinton Street in Poughkeepsie around 10:00 PM on Thursday, June 23. Several police units worked together to conduct the stop after receiving the reports of shots being fired in the area.

Poughkeepsie police say they recovered a loaded polymer 80 9mm handgun, a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a loaded Tisas 9mm semi-automatic handgun from the vehicle.

Police say all four teenagers are being charged with multiple felonies.

Other News Around the State

Excuse me, officer! Do you know the quickest way to get home? Officials say a New York state man is in some trouble after getting lost early in the morning. If you're drinking, you don't want to be driving. And if you're drinking, you're certainly not going to want to ask someone in law enforcement for directions in that case either. This man allegedly did.

Long Way Home

WHAM says the 53-year-old suspect needed directions and approached a deputy on his motorcycle on June 11. The Livingston County Sheriff's deputy had a feeling the man was intoxicated and brought him into custody. Officials say his BAC was .09%. And to make matters worse for this guy, he's been charged with a felony since he's had two prior DWI convictions over the past six years.

The Rochester man has been remanded to the county jail without bail, according to WHAM.

