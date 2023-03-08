Teenager Arrested For Armed Robbery in Wappingers Falls

A teen is facing robbery charges after police say he held up a local business.

Early morning commuters found themselves snarled in traffic on Monday due to heavy police activity in the Town of Wappinger. The buildup occurred on Route 376 in front of a local gas station across from Smiles (I know, we tried to avoid using the strip club as a landmark, but everyone knows where it is so...).

At the time it was reported that the activity was related to a robbery, but few other details were released. Now we've learned that a young suspect has been arrested.

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, a teenager entered the Shell gas station and committed an armed robbery at the Shell gas station. Police say they responded to the crime scene just after 5 am after the gas station reported a young man who appeared to be alone stepped into the business and displayed a firearm before stealing cash and merchandise. The teen reportedly fled on foot before police arrived.

After an investigation, police determined that the suspect was Joseph A. Wrubel of Poughkeepsie. It's unclear how police identified the 18-year-old so quickly, but the Sheriff's Office was able to arrest the teen a few hours later.

Wrubel was arraigned at the Town of Poughkeepsie Court and sent to the Dutchess County Jail on a $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. The 18-year-old is facing felony charges of Robbery in the second degree and is expected to appear before the Town of Wappinger Court on Wednesday evening.

