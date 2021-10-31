“Super Friendly” Saugerties NY Theatre Set to Re-Open With New Owners
When was the last time you went to a small 'hometown' movie theater? As they are becoming fewer and harder to find, it has probably been some time?
The Hudson Valley is lucky to have smaller, more intimate settings to see movies at, and to see what might be called 'specialty movies' in relation to what you find at the big mall cineplexes.
There is one such of these theaters, theatres, Saugerties. From what I can tell, the owners decided to sell their beloved establishment, and while it was a tough decision for them and potentially a sad one for their customers, a known entity to Hudson Valley theater goers, decided to purchase the place.
The Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, according to the new owners website, UpstateFilms.org, was built in 1908 and was first used as a vaudeville stage, multi-use performance space and roller rink, before being turned into a movie house a few years later in 1918.
Can you imagine the films that have been seen here? The quite possibly millions of first dates that have taken place here? The astronomical and possibly uncountable number of popcorn kernels that have been popped here? WOW!
The new owners Upstate Films in Rhinebeck, NY which is operated as a not-for-profit, started a Kickstarter, hoping to raise funds to begin the multi-year renovations, and be able to open the doors of the theater while the improvements and upkeep where being done.
The Kickstarter is still looking to be funded, but the theatre has announced its grand re-opening of November 4, 2021. This historic gem has been save, and that says a great deal in the cancel culture, tear-down culture of today. Let's grab our seats and our popcorn and eagerly await the curtains rising.