A new agreement between two local colleges will create what is being referred to as a 'seamless and smooth pathway for transferring and earning a bachelor's degree in a four-year time span.'

Transfer Agreement Program

An announcement was made on March 28th that SUNY Orange (Orange County Community College) and Pace University have signed a transfer agreement that will allow for students to complete an associate's degree and bachelor's degree between the two institutions, so long as they meet the pre-established criteria.

Criteria for transfer admission and acceptance of credits

Qualifying SUNY Orange graduates that have earned at least a 2.5 GPA will be provided guaranteed admission to Pace, with a junior standing, and are required to enroll as a full-time student in one of the 18 bachelor's degree programs that are part of the articulation agreement at the university. Up to 68 SUNY Orange earned credits will then be applied to the student's transcript at Pace and will go towards their bachelor's degree program.

The transfer agreement went on to outline specifics about which OCC associate's degree programs will fully meet the general education requirements or core requirements of Pace University, and which will require additional GE or core requirements upon admission.

Pace University offerings

Pace University has multiple campuses in New York State, including one within walking distance of Wall Street in New York City, and their Pleasantville campus just south of the Hudson Valley. Academic programs at Pace fall under six schools/colleges including Arts and Science, Law, Business, Education, Computer Science, and Information Systems, and offers students more than 150 majors to pick from.

This is not the first transfer agreement between Pace and a community college, as they have similar partnerships with Rockland Community College, Westchester Community College, Bergen Community College (NJ), and Suffolk Community College as well.

SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young shared the following regarding the newly established transfer agreement:

Students can begin or reinvigorate their college career here at SUNY Orange, earn an associate’s degree with us, transfer to Pace with junior status and continue their studies at a high-quality four-year university close to Orange County. This is just another example of the extraordinary access and affordability we can create in higher education when institutions build partnerships that serve the best interests of students.

9 Presidents Who Surprisingly Went to College in New York