Stay the Night ‘Oregon Trail Style’ at this Roscoe, NY Campsite

If you're a 90s kid like me, when you think back to your childhood you probably think of the PC game Oregon Trail. I don't know about you, but computer class was the highlight of my week, just to get a few minutes to buy an ox or 2 and avoid getting bit by a snake.

According to Wikipedia, the game was created to teach kids "about the realities of 19th-century pioneer life on the Oregon Trail."

Oregon Trail Meets Hudson Valley

You can get a first-hand experience of what it was like sleeping on the Oregon Trail right here in the Hudson Valley...sort of. Pioneers would travel and sleep in a covered wagon, and one Hudson Valley campsite is giving you access to your very own wagon for an overnight stay.

Conestoga Wagon Outpost

Roscoe Campsite's sister camping site, Catskill Conestoga Wagon Outpost is home to an "intimate 7-acre property" that has "4 new authentic Conestoga Wagon camping accommodations outfitted with a king-size bed, bunk beds, A/C, heat, small refrigerator, TV, and microwave."

As we said, it's a little different than how the pioneers did it. The Catskill Conestoga Wagon Outpost website writes:

Harken back to the days of simpler times, without sacrificing the creature comforts vital to getting a tranquil nights sleep. Experience a stay on the prairie that will cleanse your soul of the modern world while wrapping you up in rustic luxury!

1 wagon sleeps 4 and is a pet-friendly stay. Take a look inside the Conestoga Wagons:

Who needs a fancy Air BnB when you can rough it in this luxurious covered wagon? You can book your stay now online.

While you're there you can explore Roscoe which is home to some of the best trout fishing streams and rivers in the US! Streams, fishing, covered wagons. Roscoe is sounding more and more like the Oregon Trail, right? Let's just hope dysentery stays at bay.

