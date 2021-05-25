‘State-Of-The-Art Supermarket’ in Hudson Valley ‘Opens Very Soon’

A state-of-the-art supermarket is very close to opening its doors to Hudson Valley shoppers.

On Monday, ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie announced they "can't wait" to open. While an official opening date hasn't been announced, officials say the supermarket will open "very soon."

"Our parking lot is starting to take shape, and we can’t wait until it is full! The ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie opens very soon. Stay tuned for an official opening date," ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie wrote on Facebook.

ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie will be located at Hudson Heritage, at the site of a former state psychiatric facility on Route 9 across from Marist College. The 64,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to add more than 200 jobs, officials say.

“We are pleased to announce plans for our ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie, and look forward to providing local shoppers with the outstanding customer service, variety, value, low prices and convenient amenities that ShopRite is known for,” Brett Wing, president, ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc., which operates ShopRite stores in the Hudson Valley, Capital Region and New Jersey said iin 2019. “We are especially proud to be part of this new and exciting development that is taking place at Hudson Heritage.”

Developers started clearing the site of at the former Hudson River State Hospital campus, which operated in the Town of Poughkeepsie from 1873 until its closure in the early 2000s, in 2019.

The ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie will feature an array of private-label, national brand and organic offerings, and 14 self-checkout lanes. It will also offer ShopRite from Home®, where customers order online and can pick up their groceries at the store or have them delivered.

