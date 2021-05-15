State-of-the-Art Mobile COVID-19 Testing Available in Hudson Valley

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced Friday that Dutchess County has a new partnership that will provide mobile COVID-19 testing to residents with no out-of-pocket cost.

Dutchess County is partnering with ProPhase Labs to offer COVID-19 testing to provide residents with an easy and convenient testing option for free. The COVID-19 guidelines change for events like upcoming proms and graduations, the accessibility of rapid testing remains critical as these events can require vaccination or may ask for proof of negative COVID test in order to attend.

ProPhase will have a mobile testing vehicle located at Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers starting on Monday, May 10. The state-of-the-art testing offers over 99 percent accuracy, test results within one day, and can be reported directly to a patient’s smartphone. ProPhase will also be offering an easy-to-use Antigen test that provides results within 15 minutes.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said:

We are pleased to partner with ProPhase to offer this mobile testing option. This is a great resource for residents, whether they have been exposed to COVID-19 or if they need a negative test result to attend events and gatherings in accordance with state regulations.

Dutchess County will be posting the dates and testing availability each week on Dutchess County's COVID-19 testing website. The dates and hours of operation for the first week will be the following:

Monday, May 10 - 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 -Friday, May 14 - 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

- 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15 - 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 16 - Noon - 5:30 p.m.

While walk-up testing is available, Dutchess County requests that you pre-register online. ProPhase works directly with insurance providers and there is no cost for the testing.

