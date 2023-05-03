At One Time This Hyde Park Building was Home to Something Special

120 years ago this structure had a lot to do with the safety of people in Hyde Park, New York.

Over the years the Hudson Valley has gone through many changes as far as structures go. We've had old buildings torn down and new ones built in their place but did you know that this structure

in Hyde Park once was home to life-saving "equipment"?

Hyde Park Fire Department in the 1900s

Back in 1903, the folks in Hyde Park were lucky enough to open a new firehouse on Albany Post Road, which is now home to the Hyde Park Historical Society and Chamber offices. At the time, the new firehouse was where the department housed its pumper, hose cart, and ladder truck according to the Hyde Park Fire Department Facebook page. Back in those days, when the fire department was called to a fire, firefighters relied on horses to pull all fire fighting equipment to the scene of the fire.

Firefighting Horses in Hyde Park

No Hyde Park doesn't still rely on horses to get their fire department's equipment to fires, they have numerous trucks and apparatus all housed at the Hyde Park Firehouse on Albany Post Road but before they had trucks the horses that pulled fire equipment lived in these stables...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hyde Park Fire Department/Facebook Hyde Park Fire Department/Facebook loading...

The stables are located behind St James Chapel at 10 E Market St, Hyde Park, NY, and are still standing today! The historical structure is still standing thanks in part to a Boy Scout Eagle project that local scouts did back in the early 2000s.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hyde Park Fire Department is always looking for volunteers so if you live in the area and are interested in volunteering alongside a great group of dedicated members. Contact them online here or call 845-229-5258 for more information.



Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Bowling Ally in the Staatsburg Firehouse The Old Staastburg Firehouse (now Roosevelt Engine Co 5.) houses an abandoned bowling ally. Local Hudson Valley firefighters tell us that they believe the bowling ally was created back in the 50s and was used until the early 90s.