Find Your Center at Llamaste Yoga in Hyde Park, New York

Deep breath in. Deep breath out. Reach high up. And come back down. . . Llamaste.

Yes, you read that right. Llamaste.

Grab your flexible friends and head out to Hyde Park's Clover Brooke Farm as they host Llamaste Yoga. While you find your center, you will be joined by the famous and lovable friends of Clover Brooke Farm, llamas, alpacas, and goats!

Llamaste Yoga will be led by the talented Virginia Bocchicchio. According to Clover Brooke, she has been practicing Yoga for 20 years and teaching since 2007 in The Hudson Valley and Brooklyn, NY. Bocchicchio's teaching will help those participating "develop balance and stability through energetic opposites, along with careful alignment principles, assist in developing strength, steadiness, and ease in any yoga practice."

It's a beginner's course, but all experience levels are welcomed at Llamaste Yoga. Take a look at the video of previous Llamaste Yoga events below:

You have to admit, that Llamaste Yoga is quite a unique experience.

After Llamaste Yoga, Clover Brooke Farm owner Andrea Parent-Tibbetts will lead guests through a hands-on class creating lavender loofahs.

The 2 hours Clover Brooke Farm experience will run you $45. Classes will be held on Saturday, May 14th, and Friday, May 27th. Saturday's class will take place at 2 pm, while the Friday class will kick off at 5:30 pm.

Tickets are available on SquareSpace.

Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park offers up a handful of different experiences and classes. From llama and alpaca tours to a charity llama kissing booth during Valentine's Day, Clover Brooke has something for everyone.

To learn more about the fun happening at Clover Brooke and what to look forward to this summer check them out online at CloverBrookeFarm.com.

