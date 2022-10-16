Hyde Park, NY K9 Recieves Special Donation

The gift of extra safety was donated to a Dutchess County police department.

One Hyde Park K9 just received a special donation from a popular organization. Vested Interest in K9s is a charity organization whose mission is to "provide bullet/stab protective vests & assistance for law enforcement K9s in the U.S. Join us and spread the word about keeping our working dogs safe."

Located in Tauton, Massachusetts, Vested Interest has outfitted more than 4,700 K9s across the United States for the last 13 years. Since 2009 the organization has donated over $110,700 in K9 medical first aid kits and 3 Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicles custom fitted for a K9 Unit.

Donations from Vested Interest are open to K9s 20 months old and "actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies." Thankfully, one Hyde Park K9 fits the bill and Vested Interest is keeping them safe in the line of duty.

The Town of Hyde Park Police Department shared the good news on social media this week writing:

Town of Hyde Park Police Department’s K9 Urso will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Urso’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”.

Urso isn't the first Hudson Valley K9 to receive the gift of protection. In November of 2021, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police K9s Kyle and Taya were prancing around in brand-new gear from Vested Interest.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s and their program visit Vik9s.org.

