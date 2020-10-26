Snooki Gives Tour of Hudson Valley Store, Announces Opening Date

Snooki is giving fans a sneak peek inside her new Hudson Valley store opening this weekend.

Last month we broke the news that the Jersey Shore star was opening up a boutique on Main Street in Beacon. The Snooki Shop, a brick-and-mortar version of her online store, opened its first location in Madison, NJ in 2018. The store sells "trendy casual to chic" clothes and accessories inspired by her own fashion.

Now, Snooki's Hudson Valley store is ready to open its doors in Beacon, and the "Poughkeepsie Princess" is giving her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look inside.