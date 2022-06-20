Inside Scoop: Popular Family Operated Business Relocates in Orange County, NY

As the famous saying goes, "Out with the old, in with the new". However, does this always apply in life? I would like to say so.

This may be the case for two Hudson Valley businesses. One small business closed its doors this past winter while another one has moved into the same space serving up new flavors.

A popular, family-run business has relocated to Orange County, NY.

If you're wondering about the inside scoop then you're in the right place. Located in the heart of Goshen, NY this small business has made its mark on the town already.

Ice Capps is a well-known, family-run Italian ice and gelato shop.

Allison Kay Allison Kay loading...

They have hand-crafted Italian ices, boozy ices, and homemade gelato. All of their products are made with real fruit and natural ingredients. In addition to visiting them at their new storefront, Ice Capps also attends local, offsite events such as festivals and private events.

I had the chance to stop in and try homemade Italian ice and gelato. As for Italian ice, I loved their Lemon, for their Boozy Ices, I enjoyed their Main Squeeze and for their gelato, and I loved their Vanilla Bean.

Allison Kay Allison Kay loading...

Ice Capps was previously located on Greenwich Avenue in Goshen, NY. However, their new location has brought flavor to the village of Goshen, alongside many other small businesses.

Sunset Bay Tanning, Amore's Pizza, and Howell's Sunflower Café' are some of the many local businesses that allow this small town to flourish with variety.

Dawn Benko for Townsquare Media Dawn Benko for Townsquare Media loading...

Before Ice Capps landed on West Main St with other small businesses, it was previously occupied as a shop. Bliss Boutique was also locally owned and operated. They were a women's clothing store and gift shop. Residents were saddened by the news of their closing date in April 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Goshen, New York was named one of the best small towns to visit. Next time you're in the area, click here to see where to visit. Have you ever been to any of these small businesses in Goshen? If not, which one would you want to visit the most? Share with us below.

Ice Capps

134 West Main St, Goshen NY 10924

4 Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Best Outdoor Dining Experience Throughout the Hudson Valley, there are plenty of hotspots to sit back, relax and sip on your favorite drink while enjoying a tasty meal for an outdoor dining experience.

Let's take a look at some fan favorites.