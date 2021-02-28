Six Flags Great Escape and Great Adventure Announce Opening Dates

Who's ready to go back to the amusement park?

Last week, Governor Cuomo revealed that theme parks would be allowed to open this summer under new regulations. New York attractions quickly sent out press releases, announcing that they would be welcoming back visitors.

LEGOLAND New York in Goshen, which had postponed its grand opening last summer, proudly announced that they would be opening up the gates in 2021. Two other popular attractions quickly revealed their opening dates as well, and are now offering discount season passes.

Great Escape in Lake George offers over 100 rides and attractions, including rollercoasters and children’s rides. The theme park has announced that they will officially reopen on May 1. Great Escape also has an adjacent hotel and water park that was only partially reopened. Currently, the Tak-It-Eesi-Creek & Tip-A-Kanu-Beach are open to visitors on select days only, but as of March 26, the full White Water Bay Indoor Waterpark will also be open for business.

A deeply discounted pass is being offered for Great Escape that will allow for unlimited visits throughout the 2021 season. A 70% discount is now in effect, offering individual passes for just $49.99.

Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey has also announced that it will be opening for the season on March 27. The theme park recently finished construction on a triple-world-record-breaking roller coaster called The Jersey Devil. It's expected to open for the first time later this summer. Six Flag's Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure will also return, opening a week before the theme park on March 20.

Special social distancing protocols and capacity limitations will be put on all theme parks this summer. Because of these regulations, all visitors will need to book their visits in advance on the parks' websites.