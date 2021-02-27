3 Things To Look Forward to This Spring in The Hudson Valley

I’m happy to announce that the countdown to Spring has finally begun. March 20, 2021 marks the beginning of this beautiful season, in just 24 days. Regardless of any of weather conditions that mother nature sends us, we’re now closer to those warmer months. I can already see the green grass; beautiful flowers blossoming and hear the bird’s chirp.

I enjoy everything that the Hudson Valley has to offer in spring and summer. Here are a few things we can look forward to in just a few short weeks.

Outdoor dining

Billy Joe’s Rib works on the Newburgh Waterfront

The River Grill on the Newburgh Waterfront

You know that you’re from the Hudson Valley when your weekends are spent on any of the waterfronts from Kingston, Poughkeepsie, and Newburgh. Whether you’re there for the food, drink, music, or entertainment, it’s always somewhere to enjoy ourselves. It’ll feel so great to sit outside and enjoy brunch by the water.

Hiking and travel

Explore Minnewaska State Park Preserve

Bear Mountain State Park

After this winter, I think that were all ready to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. I’m excited to explore the trails and see the Shawangunk mountains again. Waterfalls and bike trails are totally calling my name. Daytrips throughout the Hudson Valley are always worth the ride.

Kayaking and rafting

Wallkill River

Storm King Adventure Tours

We truly live in such a beautiful area to have endless places to explore on the water. From jet skiing to cliff jumping, kayaking, and rafting, there’s always something to do. Do you prefer kayaking or rafting? The most perfect day for me would include both.

What are you most excited for this spring? Share with us below.