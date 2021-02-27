Best Grocery Store Cards in the Hudson Valley

What store cards do you use?

If you do the grocery shopping for your house, odds are you spend a lot of time and a lot of money each week and month at the store you shop at. I think most of us shop at whatever store is closest to our houses, but some pick the store they use because of the special offers they have with their store cards. You know the cards you swipe or type in when you checkout. Some have coupons you can digitally attach to your card, and others offer all kinds of "perks".

Now if you shop at a bunch of different stores, you probably have a key chain filled with all kinds of store cards, but what store has the best offers for us to use in the Hudson Valley? I recently asked my Facebook friends for some help answering that "I'm trying to be FRUGAL" question.

I personally do most of my food shopping at the Stop & Shop on Burnett Blvd in Poughkeepsie, because it's the closest to my apartment, but until recently I never used their store card until someone mentioned to me that they save a bunch of money on gas every week because they use the Stop & Shop card.

Here's how it works, you get a card, download their app, and every time you shop you earn points that you can use to save on gas and groceries. I think you get one point for every dollar you spend, plus they offer bonus points for certain items each month. I've been using the Stop & Shop one for a few months, and every time I get gas I'm taking like 90 cents off each gallon I purchase. LOVE IT!!!

What card do you recommend we should try out? Call or text us through the Wolf app. Here are some of the comments we got so far.

