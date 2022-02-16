it was certainly not the Happiest Place on Earth for two sisters from the state of New Jersey, who gave Disney Springs guests a lot more than they bargained for. A Disney blog called WDWNT says the arrest report even reads like the plot of a Jersey Shore episode. How did a simple family vacation turn into a wild brawl that saw siblings turn on one another and end up embarrassing not only themselves, but everyone around them? According to reports, the siblings are 31, and 29-years-old, so they should probably know better.

The New York Post says the night started in Disney Springs where the fightings sisters had dinner at a steakhouse, and then hit up an Irish pub for drinks. Must have been quite a few drinks. The Post says when they tried to go back to their hotel, their phone died and a security guard called an Uber to take them home. Story over, right? No. The Uber driver refused to take them for they were already too drunk, so the guard called them a taxi instead.

As the two waited for a taxi, things really started going south. An argument ensued. Court papers say the older sister called the younger one a bad mom and smacked her. The younger sister reportedly threatened to retaliate. By the time the Orlando County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the younger sister was seen screaming and crying, while stripped down to only her underwear and sandals.

After attempting to calm the situation, [the security manager] said one female slapped the other in the face. At that point, both females began punching, slapping, and pulling each other’s hair.

It gets even better.

Once separated, both sisters ran at each other, slipped in [the younger sister’s] vomit, then fell into the bushes while still fighting. [The security manager] stated [the younger sister] ran a few feet away and took off her dress, exposing her breasts. Shortly after, they began to punch each other again.

WDWNT says both were arrested for domestic violence, battery, and disorderly intoxication. The security manager who intervened said a cast member helped him separate the two naked sisters, though he did not indicate what cast member, or what sort of costume they might have been wearing (maybe it was Goofy?).

Neither sister wanted the other to be prosecuted, so they are not facing criminal charges. Perhaps, just shame from the fact they were slipping and fighting in their own vomit? No surveillance footage exists of the encounter, according to Disney.

