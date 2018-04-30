Single and No Clue? Top Tips From Hudson Valley, NY Matchmaker

There comes a time in everyone's dating life where things have stalled and you are faced with the dilemma of "What to do next?" You have asked everyone of your friends for advice or to be set up, you have tried things on your own, but what do you do next?

When searching around for dating advice, here is some interesting tips that I came across from a professional.

Here are some dating tips from Hudson Valley Matchmaker, Karenna Alexander, these are from her website:

Get online, and stay there until you are exclusive with a guy.

If you are already dating online, make sure you rotate photos frequently and use photos that are recent. If your photos are more than one year old, it may be time to make an appointment to get new shots taken.

Keep your online profile fresh by editing text in the profile. On certain dating sites, when you update your profile by editing just one word (or letter) in the profile, it goes to the top of the pile and is seen by more men.

If you are on one site/app, get on more sites/apps.

Google singles events, speed-dating, and meetups in your area. Commit to going to at least one event a week. If you can, try to hit three of these types of events a week.

Do you think that you would benefit from a dating coach? Do you know someone who has used a matchmaker before, (one who is a professional and not related to you)?

