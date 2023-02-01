Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York

Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York.

Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made.

Historically Warm January In Upstate New York

Heat wave of extreme sun and sky background. Hot weather with global warming concept. Temperature of Summer season. Lemon_tm loading...

The National Weather Service out of Albany, which releases forecasts for Dutchess, Ulster and other parts of the Hudson Valley, reported temperatures went above 30 degrees on Tuesday, marking the first time ever the temperatures were 30 or above during the entire month of January.

"With the Albany Airport having officially reached 30°F today, every day this month has had a high temperature of 30°F or above," the National Weather Service Albany stated, "This is the first time in recorded history (dating back to 1874) that we did not have a January day with a high below 30°F!"

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The highest temperatures were reported on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 when the high was above 50 degrees. On Jan. 14, the high was 30. Below is the max temperature for each day in January.

NWS Albany NWS Albany loading...

Cold Weather Coming To Hudson Valley, Catskills, Upstate New York

However, the start of February is going to bring an "arctic blast" to the region. With the wind chill it could feel close to -30 degrees!

Below are the 12 coldest days in Upstate New York.

The 12 Coldest Days On Record In Albany Albany has the potential to be brutally cold in the winter. But most of the time, it is bearable and we deal with it - just wear extra layers right? But some days, even wearing all the thermal underwear in the world just is not enough to keep you warm. These are those types of days: the most brutal of the brutal, the 12 coldest days on record in Albany history since 1874 according to weather.gov.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.