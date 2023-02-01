Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York
Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York.
Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made.
Historically Warm January In Upstate New York
The National Weather Service out of Albany, which releases forecasts for Dutchess, Ulster and other parts of the Hudson Valley, reported temperatures went above 30 degrees on Tuesday, marking the first time ever the temperatures were 30 or above during the entire month of January.
"With the Albany Airport having officially reached 30°F today, every day this month has had a high temperature of 30°F or above," the National Weather Service Albany stated, "This is the first time in recorded history (dating back to 1874) that we did not have a January day with a high below 30°F!"
The highest temperatures were reported on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 when the high was above 50 degrees. On Jan. 14, the high was 30. Below is the max temperature for each day in January.
Cold Weather Coming To Hudson Valley, Catskills, Upstate New York
However, the start of February is going to bring an "arctic blast" to the region. With the wind chill it could feel close to -30 degrees!
