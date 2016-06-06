Sex Offender Arrested in Orange County; Police Seeking Help

A sex offender was arrested following an investigation in Orange County. Police are hoping to the public can give them more information following the woman’s arrest.

Investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Heather Madison, of Greenville for failing to register as a sex offender.

After moving to the local area, Madison, a level 2 violent sexual offender, failed to register online with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in accordance with her responsibilities as a sexual offender, officials say.

In 2004 Madison was convicted of 1st-degree sexual abuse in Westchester County.

“Once again, personnel from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have proven their ability to address and resolve the many duties of protecting the public,” Sheriff Carl E. DuBois said in a statement. “Sex offender cases are investigated vigorously and swiftly by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.”

Madison was arraigned in Greenville Town Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail $25,000 secured bond.