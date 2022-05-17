Search is on For Hudson Valley’s Best LEGO Model Maker

If you know a kid who can build amazing LEGO creations, they could be named the very first Mini Master Model Builder.

The first-ever search for the Hudson Valley's best lego builder has been announced for children aged five to 10. If you've ever watched LEGO Masters you know that some incredible models can be made out of LEGO bricks. Contestants on the Fox series have been practicing since they were kids and have become some of the best brick builders in the world. Now, young model makers will have their own shot at becoming a master with a contest that's being held right here in the Hudson Valley.

The competition will take place at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Westchester on Saturday, May 28 from 11am to 2:30pm. The center, which predates the LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen, is an indoor attraction that includes rides, LEGO building areas and displays of impressive LEGO models.

Mark Ronson & The LEGO Group Inspire Kids To Rebuild The World Getty Images for LEGO loading...

Parents will need to register online and enter their child for a chance to be one of the contestants who will get to compete in person. Kid builders will receive complimentary admission to the LEGOLAND Discovery Center, snacks and some special LEGO souvenirs.

Creations made during the competition will be judged by Master Model Builder Matthew Graham. The winner of the contest will go on to represent New York in a national competition that will crown the first Mini Master Model Builder of North America. The final contestants will be announced on the LEGOLAND Discovery Center's social media accounts next Tuesday, May 24.

