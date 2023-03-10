10 Best Restaurants for Seafood in Orange County, NY

It is Lent once again, and restaurants are pushing all of their fish deals. McDonald's is pushing their Fillet-o-Fish more than ever. Honestly, if they bring back this classic commercial or make an updated version, I would buy the Fillet-o-Fish sandwich every day! To be honest, they really aren't that bad. I just wish they were a little more filling.

Hudson Valley Restaurants Perfect for Seafood in Orange County, New York

But maybe you don't want a simple Fillet-o-Fish sandwich. Maybe you want to do something decadent and upscale. Perhaps you want to take yourself or your partner out to a fancy restaurant for the best shrimp cocktail. That, or there is a great cajun chicken pasta that you love. Crab cakes are always an amazing dish, as well, they are amongst my favorite.

Another dish that I love to either make at home or get pan-seared salmon. When I make it at home, I typically use some lemon juice, and sprinkle it with Adobo, rosemary, and thyme. I'm telling you, it's amazing. Have it paired with some steamed broccoli and potatoes/rice, you you have yourself a strong dinner.

According to the Hudson Valley Yelpers, these ten restaurants have the best seafood in Orange County, NY, from lobster to calamari to oysters and more! Which one of these restaurants is your favorite? Tell us your favorite seafood meal! Message us in the app, or comment on social media.

Best Restaurants for Seafood in Orange County, NY According to the Hudson Valley Yelpers, these ten restaurants have the best seafood in Orange County, NY, from lobster to calamari to oysters and more!

20 Best Fish Fry Near Poughkeepsie According to Google