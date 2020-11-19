Saugerties Wildlife Center Takes in Rockefeller Tree Owl

You've probably have been tracking a story or 2 about the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Some of the stories are unfortunate, others are a bright spot in a dark year.

Sure the tree from Oneonta hasn't been getting the best press, due to the fact that it started out looking like a Charlie Brown Christmas Tree. However, things are looking up and the Hudson Valley is playing a big part in this development.

It was all over our social media timelines this week, but it looks as though the 2020 Rockefeller Christmas tree was hiding a little secret, a cute little owl.

It's been making national news, but what we want to focus on is that the animal rescue working with the owl is from right here in the Hudson Valley.

Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties shared on Facebook earlier this week that they received a call from a family member of the Rockefeller Tree moving crew. In the post they explained how it all went down after the owl was dropped off:

Once secured, I peaked in the box and saw this little face looking up at me. He/she was a little Saw-whet owl, the smallest owls we have in the northeast.

We also learned that just because it's a small, adorable, cuddly-looking owl, doesn't mean it's actually a baby owl:

All baby owls are born in the spring so the idea that there was a baby owl in November didn’t make sense.

All is well with the Rockefeller Owl, accord to Ravensbeard "given him fluids and are feeding him all the mice he will eat. It had been three days since he ate or drank anything."

The small owl will soon be back on his journey in the wilderness, they say "his eyes are bright and seem relatively in good condition with all he’s been through. Once he checks in with the vet and gets a clean bill of health, he’ll be released to continue on his wild and wonderful journey."

While we understand they named the little guy Rockerfeller, we think Hudson is a great owl name, just sayin'.